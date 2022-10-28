Agong, Raja Permaisuri return home from Singapore

SINGAPORE (Oct 28): The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Billah Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Mainunah Iskandaria left for Malaysia today after completing a four-day state visit here.

The arrival of the royal couple at Changi International Airport, here at about 10 am was greeted by Singapore’s Minister of Sustainability and Environment Grace Fu.

Also accompanying the departure of Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah was Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohammed Zin as the acting liaison officer.

Also present were Malaysian High Commissioner to Singapore Datuk Dr Azfar Mohamad Mustafar and Singapore High Commissioner to Malaysia Vanu Gopalan Menon.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Raja Permaisuri Agong and the delegation are scheduled to arrive at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), Sepang at 11 am.

The royal couple began their visit on Oct 25, to reflect the close and special bilateral relationship between Malaysia and Singapore which was established 57 years ago.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Raja Permaisuri Agong started the state visit to the republic by visiting the Asian Civilizations Museum and Edible Garden City on Oct 25, while Tunku Azizah also left to visit the Gardens by the Bay in the evening.

Their Majesties also granted an audience to Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and several Singaporean ministers following a luncheon hosted by Lee and his wife Ho Ching on Oct 26.

On the same day, the King and Queen attended a state banquet at The Istana and were given a national welcome apart from meeting the President of Singapore Halimah Yacob and her husband Mohammed Abdullah Alhabshee.

During the visit, Singapore also named a species of hybrid orchid after the Raja Permaisuri Agong, ‘Queen Azizah of Malaysia’ in an Orchid Naming Ceremony held at The Istana on Wednesday.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Raja Permaisuri Agong had separate programmes yesterday with Al-Sultan Abdullah leaving to visit the NEWater Visitor Centre which is a water treatment and processing plant used to the supply recycled water to Singaporeans, followed by a visit at Pasir Ris Camp which is the republic’s military training institute.

Tunku Azizah went on a visit to the National Library of Singapore, the National Museum of Singapore and the Girl Guides Association of Singapore and donated S$15,000 to the organisation on Oct 27.

On Thursday night, Their Majesties attended a banquet with Malaysian diaspora at Shangri-La Hotel and spent more than two hours taking pictures with Malaysians present at the event. — Bernama