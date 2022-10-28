Anyone can contest in election in Malaysia, says Awang Tengah

KUCHING (Oct 28): Anyone who wants to contest in the General Election (GE) in the country is most welcome to stand as a candidate in whichever parliamentary constituency they want, said Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said Malaysia practises democracy and for that matter, anyone, regardless who they are and which political party they belong to, is free to contest in the state or general election.

“We practise democracy, anyone can contest in whichever seat they want,” he said when met after visiting Sarawak Kitchen and Small Medium Enterprise Industry booths in conjunction with Sarawak Dragon Boat Regatta 2022 at the Kuching Waterfront today.

He was commenting on talks that Selangau incumbent Baru Bian, who is also Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) secretary general, might want to contest in Lawas this GE15.

Nevertheless, he said Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will place all candidates in 31 parliamentary seats and GPS is ready for any circumstances.

“We will ensure that GPS will win big this GE15 in Sarawak,” he said.

When asked further if it has become the current trend among the opposition parties to switch constituencies following Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Dato Sri Anwar Ibrahim switching from his former parliament seat in Port Dickson (in Negeri Sembilan) to Tambun (in Perak), Awang Tengah, who is also Bukit Sari state assemblyman, said whatever decisions made by the opposition is their choice.

“Like I said, it is up to them (opposition) if they wish to change their parliamentary seats, it is democracy,” he said.

When asked if there will be assemblymen from GPS contesting as candidates for parliamentary seats, Awang Tengah chose to leave it to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) president and GPS chairman, to make the announcement.

“We will just wait for the announcement from the Premier soon,” he said.

Recently, Baru was said to leave his candidacy for the Lawas seat to party president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, even though he said that he would take it as a challenge.

Baru pointed out that Lawas parliamentary seat is made up of two state constituencies, namely Bukit Sari and Ba Kelalan, but the kingmaker are the voters in Bukit Sari who make up the majority of the voters.

However, Baru did say that he is more willing to contest in his own area (Lawas), and leaving the choice to the voters.

In GE14, Baru contested in the Selangau constituency under PKR ticket and won the seat with a majority of 486 seats.

He was then appointed as the Works Minister during the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration from 2018 until Feb 2020.