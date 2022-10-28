Apply for AirAsia Ride, drivers to earn RM2,500-RM3,500 a month

KUCHING (Oct 28): Sarawakians with driving licence can apply for job as a full-time driver with AirAsia Ride, earning a monthly income of RM2,500 to RM3,500.

This includes fuel benefits and an opportunity to earn income of up to RM8,000 and incentives scheme, on top of a full suite of employee benefits including Employees Provident Fund (EPF), Social Security Organisation (Socso), medical coverage for themselves, their spouses and children, annual leave, and other travel benefits such as heavily discounted staff rates for AirAsia flights.

Full-time drivers will also be given priority airport job assignments to enable them to earn more from airport pickups and drop-offs as travel demand continues to ramp up across the region.

Its regional chief executive officer Lim Chiew Shan said the company is targeting 500 new drivers in Sarawak.

“We are happy that our ride-hailing service, AirAsia Ride is now present across each and every state in Malaysia with the launch in Sarawak today (yesterday).

“We are grateful for the support of the Sarawak government and we look forward to not only providing better connectivity on the road for our customers, but better benefits for e-hailing drivers with our Full-time Drivers programme as well. We hope to be in more locations across Sarawak soon,” he said at the flag off the AirAsia Ride convoy at the Old Court House yesterday.

AirAsia Ride, which was established in August 2021 now has 53,000 registered drivers on its platform and has completed two million rides to date.

Deputy Minister for Transport Datuk Dr Jerip Susil and Deputy Minister for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak (Youth and Sports) Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu were on hand to launch the programme.