CMS: Cement supply back to normal in early November

KUCHING (Oct 28): CMS Cement Industries Sdn Bhd issued a statement to apologise to its customers for the shortage of cement supply.

This was due to maintenance shutdown of the Company’s Mambong plant and was further hampered by unexpected delay of raw materials delivery.

“During the annual maintenance, a delay had occurred due to a complication at the Mambong plant.

“Furthermore, the production was further delayed in the Pending plant by 14 days due to heavy rain which affected the delivery of raw materials.

“We expect supply of cement to customers to be back to normal by the end of next week,” the Sarawak cement maker said in a statement.

Meanwhile, cement supply to the rest of Sarawak remains unaffected, as demand in these areas, such as Sibu, Bintulu and Miri, is met by production at the Company’s grinding plant in Bintulu.

“CMS Cement Industries Sdn Bhd will strive to ensure a steady supply of cement to all our customers.”