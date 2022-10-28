Dewan Rakyat should feature 50-60 pct young MPs after GE15, says youth council

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 28): Composition of the Dewan Rakyat after the 15th General Election (GE15) should feature at least 50-60 per cent of young parliamentarians, said Abqaree Fawwaz Abekan.

The Sabah Youth Council (MBS) president said GE15 will see a total of 932,541 young voters between the ages of 18 and 39 in Sabah alone.

That number, he said, represents 55.2 per cent of the total of 1,689,387 voters in the state.

“Sabah also recorded the fifth highest number of young voters in the whole of Malaysia based on the latest statistics released by the Election Commission (EC) on Oct 9.

“Based on MBS’ observations throughout the implementation of the Political Literacy Program (Undi-18) in six zones throughout Sabah this year, MBS estimates that approximately 70 per cent of young voters in this state have a low level of political understanding in the context of knowledge of history, political parties, and the importance of engaging in the democratic stage.

“However, what is clear is the desire of the youth in Sabah at this time to have their voices raised by leaders who are the same age, loud and able to support their hopes at the national level,” he said in a statement on Friday.

In relation to that, MBS has high hopes that the composition of the Dewan Rakyat after GE15 will feature at least 50-60 per cent of parliamentarians from among young people.

This, he said, will encourage the participation of generation Y and Z directly into the national democratic stage.

“At the same time, taking into account the sentiments of young voters in Sabah who are thirsty for economic development, infrastructure, and a better standard of living as in the peninsula, MBS hopes that the competing political parties can offer inclusive, realistic and effective development policies after forming a government at the federal level,” he added.

MBS also called on all young voters in Sabah to choose leaders in their respective parliaments based on fair, impartial considerations and not be influenced by speeches based solely on sentiments that are often played on any political stage every election.

In line with the message of the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah who strongly condemned the widespread practice of corruption in this country, MBS urged young voters throughout Sabah to reject candidates known to be involved in corruption.

This call to reject corrupt candidates, coincides with a the youth campaign at the national level that is being mobilized by the Malaysian Youth Council (MBM), Belia Rasuah Busters.