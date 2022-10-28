Digitalising records will empower Sabah Native Court, says Yakub Khan

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 28): The digitisation of records will empower the Native Court in Sabah, said Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Yakub Khan.

He said document records that are currently stored physically will be stored in a digital database and controlled by the system developer.

“I am confident that the implementation of this record digitisation can empower the services of the Native Court in Sabah as has been mandated by the State Secretary that all civil servants need to emphasise the importance of using digital technology.

“This is in order to implement reforms in the public service,” he said during the launching ceremony of the Native Court Record Digitisation Programme at the Sabah International Convention Centre today.

The Record Digitisation Programme is one of the state government’s initiatives to integrate digital infrastructure across the public sector and the people.

This will enable old Native Court records to be available for reference purposes and record keeping.

A digital government based on technology and innovation is one of the five main enablers under Sabah Maju Jaya.

Yakub said all government records should be available in digital format within five years.

The Native Court Record Digitisation Programme seeks to store old records in digital form, preserve records for reference material, and make these valuable public records easily accessible when needed.