E.A.T: Taste of Borneo Conference 2022 a success

KUCHING (Oct 28): The inaugural homegrown event – E.A.T: Taste of Borneo Conference 2022 (EAT) – held from Oct 14-16 was a success with much positive feedback from the delegates, with many hoping that the event will be held again next year and in the years to come.

Some hailed it as a ‘much needed event in Sarawak’ as it provided opportunities for the local food and beverages (F&B) entrepreneurs to gain better understanding of their roles in gastronomy, as well as the exposure to what the rest of the world is doing.

Following the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Kuching Chefs Association (KCA), Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) and ARC Creators Sdn Bhd (ARC) on Jan 25 this year, the alliance spent nine months establishing clear goals and targets while crafting unique programmes for this first homegrown event.

The three-day conference, which was officiated by Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, welcomed more than 200 delegates from around the Southeast Asia region.

KCA president chef Abang Abdul Rahman Abang Omar said they are so proud that the collaboration between KCA, BCCK, and ARC has enabled them to pull off successfully the first international gastronomy conference in Sarawak.

“We hope to garner more support and participation from the F&B industry in EAT Conference 2.0 in 2023,” he said.

BCCK chief executive officer Eric van Piggelen said that the strategic alliance between KCA and ARC supports their vision to promote the growth of local business events and to place Sarawak in the global business events scene.

“We have been so privileged to have the continuous support from the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak, as well as BESarawak in supporting and believing in this event and our partnership.

“Without the strong support of all parties involved, especially our collaborators and our sponsors, this event would not have been such a huge success,” he said.

He further noted that with the success of E.A.T: Taste of Borneo 2022, and based on all the feedback from partners and delegates, and the industry, they have begun work on E.A.T: Taste of Borneo 2023.

“Save that space and we look forward to an amazing experience next year,” van Piggelen added.

ARC chief executive officer Fiona Marcus Raja commented that as the biggest consortium of Professional Conference Organisers (PCOs) in Sarawak, it is with great pride and joy that they, together with KCA and BCCK, have successfully organised the first EAT Borneo conference.

“We believe that trust is critical to ensure a successful collaboration, and we see that in this first homegrown gastronomy conference.

“With great synergy, we look forward to curating more homegrown events together,” she said.

The event was created in line with KCA’s mission of promoting and advancing the culinary culture and offerings of Kuching and Sarawak as a whole.

It was curated to serve as a platform for stakeholders from across the food industry to discuss critical issues, exchange thoughts and network.

The inaugural conference had featured over 30 speakers with different areas of expertise and among them were Violet Oon, Singapore’s icon for Peranakan Cuisine; Datin Donna Drury Wee, chairman of Culinary Heritage and Arts Society Sarawak where she highlighted the importance of preserving the culinary history of Sarawak’s essential food ingredients and its effort to advocate Kuching’s status as a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) creative city of gastronomy; and Marco Sandri, global manager of The PLEDGE™ on Food Waste where he shared his insights on food waste reduction.