Sabah to implement EPF contribution programme for athletes

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 28): The State Government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports will implement the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) contribution programme for Sabah athletes from next year (2023).

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor when announcing the good news, said the initiative was specifically for athletes who are serious in the sports arena.

He said starting in 2023, all athletes representing Sabah to Sukma and Para Sukma will receive a contribution of RM50 per month, which will be funded by the Sabah State Government

“I hope that this contribution will be a starting point for state athletes to train more seriously, making sports a career for their future.

“This programme will also ensure the continuity of contributions when our athletes transition to working life later on.

“Kudos to the State Youth and Sports Ministry for their concern and continuous efforts to fight for the welfare of our athletes,” he said at the incentive ceremony for Sabah athletes at the Commonwealth Games XXII-Birmingham 2022, Para Asean XI-Solo 2022, Malaysian Games (Sukma) XX-MSN 2022, at the Sabah International Convention Center (SICC) here on Thursday.

His speech was delivered by Sabah Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Ellron Alfred Angin.

Hajiji said the state government will continue to provide allocations to ensure that more sports activities can be carried out, in addition to providing infrastructure and modern sports technology to meet the needs of athletes to train more efficiently.

He said through the Sabah State Sports Policy, the government strives towards the formation of a sports culture and improve the health of the rakyat by providing equal opportunities to all levels of society that aim to achieve excellence at the international and world level.

Hajiji said in addition to the provision of more comfortable sports facilities in all sports complexes throughout the state, the Youth Arena building also exists to meet the needs of the local community, which is the heart of young people’s involvement in sports, recreation and community activities.

He added that the development of youth through sports activities has always been the main agenda of the government in forming a society that is harmonious, tolerant and united.

“Sports not only able to build the identity and high discipline of the community, especially young people who are our hope in the future, but can also strengthen unity among the people of various races and religions in this state,” he said.

Hajiji said the total amount of winning incentives given to outstanding athletes was RM481,600, a relatively large amount but very worthwhile spent by the State Government in order to continue to attract the interest and participation of Sabah’s youth in the field of sports.

A winning incentive of RM10,000 was awarded to the only winner at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, while an incentive of RM68,000 was given to the winners of the Para Asean Solo Games, and an incentive of RM292,600 was given to the winners of Sukma 2022.

He said the State Government has also not abandoned the hard work of all the coaches and team managers who have sacrificed a lot of time and energy to look after the welfare of their respective teams, with an incentive of RM69,000 given to coaches and RM42,000 to team managers who produced athletes that won medals at Sukma last month.

Hajiji stressed that in addition to providing incentives for athletes, the Ministry of Youth and Sports also channeled a lot of assistance to youth and associations to ensure that children in the state have the capital to start small businesses.