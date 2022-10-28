Fatal Balai Ringin accident not hit-and-run, say police

KUCHING (Oct 28): Police have clarified that a fatal accident near Kampung Ensebang Jaya in Balai Ringin around 8.40pm last night was not a hit-and-run.

When contacted, Serian police chief DSP Aswandy Anis said a senior citizen was crossing the middle of the highway when he was knocked down by a pick-up truck heading to Serian from Sri Aman.

“The driver claimed that he did see the deceased as the road was poorly lit and it was drizzling when it happened,” said Aswandy.

Following the accident, the 51-year-old driver, who was travelling from Sibu with his family, immediately drove to the Serian District Police headquarters to lodge a report of the accident.

None of those in the vehicle were physically injured.

Aswandy said medical personnel pronounced the deceased dead at the scene.

He added the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The man’s body has been sent to the Serian Hospital for further action.