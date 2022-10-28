Gang robbery: Four in Sibu each get 8 years’ jail, five lashes

SIBU (Oct 28): The Sessions Court here yesterday sentenced four men to eight years in prison and five strokes of the rotan each.

Sessions Court Judge Marutin Pagan ordered the sentence to run from the date of their arrest.

He convicted Cassidy Mandau, 27, Nelson Klemin, 37, Joseph Rickey Jugah, 29, and Richard Dalam, 40, on their own guilty pleas.

They were each charged under Section 395 and 397 of the Penal Code.

Section 395 provides for a maximum imprisonment term of 20 years and caning.

According to the charge, all four and another suspect still at large robbed a 57-year-old man and injured him with a blunt weapon on Oct 19, 2022, between 7pm and 7.15pm at Jalan Khoo Peng Loong.

Based on the facts of the case, the victim said was at a bus stop when he was robbed by five unknown men.

He was first attacked by one of the men, who wore a grey shirt, using a blunt weapon.

Then the other four men approached.

The five men took his bag, which contained RM13,000, identification card, driving licence, ATM card, and mobile phone.

The victim’s nephew brought him to Sibu Hospital for treatment at around 8.45pm.

His nephew then lodged a police report.

Following the police report, Cassidy and Nelson were arrested around 1.30am on Oct 20 at Jalan Wong Nai Siong.

Joseph was arrested later that day at 1.35pm at Jalan Temple, while Richard was arrested at 2pm at Jalan Chambers.

The robbery was recorded by a CCTV camera at a shop nearby.

The victim was able to recognise all four men during the identification parade.

DPP Rex Heng Yi Min handled the prosecution for the case, while the four were unrepresented by counsel.