GE15: Another three-cornered fight likely for Sibuti seat

MIRI (Oct 28): The Sibuti parliamentary constituency is expected to witness a three-cornered fight in the coming 15th general election (GE15) between Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

Incumbent Lukanisman Awang Sauni of GPS is likely to be picked to defend the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) stronghold.

PKR, meanwhile, is likely to field its Sibuti branch chairman Zulhaidah Suboh who, when contacted, said she will leave the decision on her candidacy to the party’s top leadership.

For PBDS, party president Bobby William has previously confirmed that he will join the fray in an attempt to unseat the incumbent.

In the 14th general election, Lukanisman won by a majority of 3,676 votes in a three-cornered fight against PKR’s Jemat Panjang and Zulaihi Bakar of PAS.

Lukanisman, who was making his election debut, garnered 12,214 votes while Jemat obtained 8,538 votes and Zulaihi received 1,617.

Nomination day is on Nov 5 while polling is on Nov 19.