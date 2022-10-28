GE15: Bersatu ready to contest Bintulu if given chance, says branch chief

BINTULU (Oct 28): Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Bintulu is ready to contest if given the opportunity to represent Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the 15th general election (GE15), says branch chief Duke Janteng.

“For now we don’t know yet, we leave it to party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to determine our direction.

“But we will support any candidate from the government coalition to represent PN in Sarawak,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Though there were no names submitted to the party leadership for the Bintulu seat, Duke – also Bersatu Sarawak Information chief – is likely to be fielded if the party does decide to contest.

According to Duke, no names have been shortlisted for Bintulu yet, adding that for now, Muhyiddin who is also PN chairman has yet to disclose the coalition’s stand in Sarawak or discuss on seat allocation.

“It (seat allocation) will be discussed soon, pray for us to be given the opportunity to work along with our coalition partners in Sarawak.

“We still have not received the names of candidates from headquarters, even now Tan Sri is emphasising that the grassroots prepare for flood relief,” he said.

He added Bersatu Bintulu is moving on the ground serving the people and promoting the party.

Duke and his team have been visiting several longhouses in the constituency to hand over the PN flags to the people.

Asked about local issues in Bintulu, he said the rural areas still had to be given priority with better basic infrastructure and greater education opportunities.

“There are still rooms for improvement as far as education is concerned, especially in rural areas which are lacking internet facilities,” he said.