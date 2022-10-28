GE15: SUPP Lanang raring to go, says Bukit Assek rep

SIBU (Oct 28): Sarawak United People’s Party’s (SUPP) preparation in the Lanang seat for the 15th General Election (GE15) has gone full swing, said Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng.

The liaison committee chairman for Lanang constituency said everything is in place and it is just a matter of waiting for the announcement of the candidate for the seat.

“We have already set up election offices in the two branches, namely SUPP Bukit Assek and SUPP Dudong.

“Even though the candidates have not been announced, it does not matter because all the ground work has been done,” he told reporters after buying four nomination forms for the Lanang seat at Sibu Municipal Council yesterday.

Joining him were SUPP Dudong organising secretary Jason Tay and SUPP Bukit Assek secretary Pang Liong Huat.

For the record, SUPP Bukit Assek has proposed its treasurer councillor Raymond Tiong as their choice of candidate for Lanang, while SUPP Dudong has proposed Sibu Rural District Council deputy chairman Wong Ching Yong.

Chieng meanwhile stressed that full support would be given to whoever is picked to represent Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the Sibu and Lanang seats.

“We must make sure that the GPS candidates in Sibu and Lanang will win this time. This is very important as it is the first time contesting under GPS,” he said.

Lanang has been represented by Alice Lau of Democratic Action Party for the past two terms. It comprises the state seats of Bukit Assek and Dudong.