GPS set to unveil parliamentary candidates on Nov 3, up to 14 new faces

KUCHING (Oct 28): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GSP) is expected to unveil its parliamentary candidates on Nov 3, two days prior to nomination, with as many as 14 new faces on the list.

GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the state coalition has somewhat finalised its list of candidates.

In an interview with New Sarawak Tribune yesterday, Abang Johari said GPS’ largest component party, Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), will field new and young faces.

Abang Johari, who is PBB president, disclosed that the party will see three new faces for the election on Nov 19.

He revealed that one of the three will be a young woman who is experienced.

“This includes SUPP (Sarawak United Peoples’ Party), PRS (Parti Rakyat Sarawak), and PDP (Progressive Democratic Party), which will also field new faces.

“If we count, approximately 10 to 14 are new candidates,” he said.

Abang Johari said SUPP will contest in six parliamentary seats, three of which might be contested by new faces.

“As for the Serian seat, it will remain. And maybe one or two of the (SUPP) candidates who hold a state seat, but will for the first time contest in the GE15,” he added.