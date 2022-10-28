Jeffrey: We don’t want to be pulled around like buffaloes

PENSIANGAN (Oct 28): Sabah is moving powerfully forward to end decades of being pulled like a buffalo by the powers that be.

Parti Solidariti Tanahairku (StarSabah) President Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said the tables have now turned to Sabah’s favour because leaders in the GRS have been consistent in fighting for Sabah’s rights.

“Our politics today have changed. In the past, we couldn’t even speak about our rights without risking being hunted down by the ISA (Internal Security Act).”

“Now Malaya is chasing after us and offering us the post of Deputy Prime Minister,” he said at the launch of the GRS election machinery here on Friday.

He noted that there have been positive achievements including Sabah and Sarawak now being termed as regions, no longer as two of the states in the federation, a move seen as recognition of their position as equal partners.

However, he reminded that there are still a lot of work to do which requires perseverance from a stable government and leaders.

Recalling memories of how he was being hunted down for Sabah’s rights some three decades ago, Jeffrey said however, said that Sabah’s journey to fulfill its fullest aspirations is far from over.

“We must persevere. We need fighters to fight in the central government.

“We don’t want to be controlled by external powers. We want to be led by Sabahan fighters aligned with the GRS,” he said.

Jeffrey went on to try to put to rest the ongoing public confusion about GRS’ alignment with the Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional.

“The reality is that we’ve inherited a brand of politics from the past.

“But we must remember that Sabah politics are not the same like Malaya politics. We want our own brand of politics. We no longer want to have a ring tied to our nose like a buffalo and be pulled around. We want to be like Sarawak.

“We are partners with Malaya but not under them,” he stressed.

But Jeffrey, who is also Sabah Deputy Chief Minister, underlined that to move toward the direction in trying to accomplish the vision Sabah leaders must align their struggles with the GRS.

On this note, he proposed that the Pensiangan parliamentary seat be considered to be given to the GRS in accordance with the wishes of the grassroots for a “friendly contest as the PBRS is not part of the Sabah Government.”