Judge calls Syed Saddiq to enter defence for breach of trust, money laundering case

Posted on Nation

Syed Saddiq arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on Oct 28, 2022. — Malay Mail photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 28): Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has been ordered to enter his defence on charges of abetting in criminal breach of trust (CBT), misappropriation of assets and money laundering.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid said the prosecution had proven their case beyond doubt.

“After careful consideration I found the prosecution has proven there is a prima facie case and I call the accused to enter his defence,” he said today at the Kuala Lumpur High Court. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME

