GE15: Just pull out from contesting in Sarawak, PBK man tells off PH

MIRI (Oct 28): Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) deputy director of media and publicity Leslie Ting feels strongly that Pakatan Harapan (PH) should pull out from contesting in Sarawak in the 15th General Election (GE15).

His argument is that only local-based political parties would understand and defend the needs of Sarawak and Sarawakians.

Ting made these remarks in response to Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen’s comments made in September, where the latter said the involvement of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) in the parliamentary polls would divide the votes that in turn, could improve Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) chances of winning.

In this regard, Ting said: “We have to remind PH and DAP that PSB, PBK and PBDS (Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak) are the local parties of Sarawak.

“In the coming GE15, we are the ‘home team’ that will fight for Sarawak. We know more about Sarawak and Sarawakians’ needs, and we can fully uphold the interests of our people.

“Whereas the PH coalition has nothing related to Sarawak.”

Ting, a former candidate for Pujut constituency in the 2021 state election, said although there was nothing under any written law in Malaysia that could bar any political party from Peninsular Malaysia to contest in Sarawak, he stressed that it was more of a matter of morality.

“In term of morality, I hope that PH could withdraw from contesting here in GE15 so that our local political parties would have higher chances to fight one-on-one with GPS,” said Ting, who was among PBK members who turned up at Miri City Hall today to show support for PSB’s vice-president and its parliamentary election chief for Miri, Datuk Lawrence Lai, who obtained the election nomination form at the hall.