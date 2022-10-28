Khairy: Health Ministry, EC still discussing GE15 SOP

PETALING JAYA (Oct 28): The Ministry of Health (MoH) is still in discussion with the Election Commission (EC) to finalise the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the 15th general election (GE15).

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said further developments regarding the SOP will be announced soon.

“Still in discussion (GE15 SOP). EC has requested feedback from MoH.

“There are some things that the EC can do, some things they may find difficult to do. So, MoH will provide feedback within a day or two,” he told reporters after officiating the Commonwealth and 4th Global Wound Conference 2022 here today.

The Ministry of Health has previously recommended to the EC regarding several GE15 SOPs that should be in place for a ‘Covid-19 safe election’ so that the members of the public are not to be affected by the presence of Covid-19 patients.

Regarding the selection of Malaysia as the host for the Commonwealth and 4th Global Wound Conference 2022, Khairy described the selection as a recognition for Malaysia as it was decided by the World Union of Wound Societies Meeting.

He said Malaysia was also selected to host the World Union of Wound Healing Society Congress 2026 through a bid held in Abu Dhabi in March.

“This is a great recognition and honour for Malaysia where we (Malaysia) are seen as one of the leading countries in the field of wound care,” he said.

Regarding treatment and wound care services, Khairy said the Ministry of Health will improve these services in the next five years to enable every patient receives proper treatment including those who are bedridden at home.

“For the next five years, more focus will be given to health services, especially at the community level,” he said and added that the government allocates RM5 million each year to government health facilities to meet the needs of wound care treatment. ― Bernama