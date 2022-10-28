Khairy: Inhalable Covid-19 vaccine undergoing trial in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA (Oct 28): Caretaker health minister Khairy Jamaluddin today said that clinical trials for the CanSino inhalable Covid-19 vaccine are currently ongoing in Malaysia.

The Health Ministry will also be updating the public on new developments regarding Covid-19 but did not mention what the developments would be about, Khairy said at a press conference held during the Commonwealth and fourth Global Wound Conference 2022 at Sunway Convention Centre this morning.

“The clinical trial is ongoing in Malaysia and in fact CanSino is part of our vaccine portfolio so if the trials proves to be effective we may look into it,” he said.

He also revealed that wound care services will be increased at the community level as well as house visits.

“Many patients, especially those who are bedridden, are unable to go to hospitals or clinics so the services need to be brought to their homes,” he said.

He added that the increase of these community-based and at-home healthcare services was connected to a five-year plan by the Health Ministry.

Besides that, he replied to a question on a viral video of a hospital event organiser involving VIPs, saying that patients must be given the priority in hospitals.

“I always like to remind my hospital directors that even if they are holding an event at the hospital, whether it involves dignitaries or VIPs, it should not be at the expense of the patients,” he said, adding that patients must not be inconvenienced.

“When I go to the hospitals, I tell my hospital directors ‘please minimise the preparations and protocols’ because what’s important is not the event or the dignitary but the patients,” he added.

Singapore-based The Straits Times yesterday reported that China had rolled out inhalable vaccines on Wednesday.

They are administered via a cup containing the aerosol of the vaccine, which patients then inhale. They are then required to hold their breath for five seconds before exhaling.

According to the report, a patient described the vaccine as tasting “a little sweet”. — Malay Mail