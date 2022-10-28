Lun Bawang govt pensioners hold discussion with Lawas incumbent

MIRI (Oct 28): Lun Bawang Government Pensioners Welfare Association, northern zone yesterday held a roundtable talk with Lawas incumbent Dato Henry Sum Agong to put across their views and suggestions on issues affecting the community.

It was a meeting for members to exchange ideas and propose solutions pertaining to various grievances on economy, security, development, social, culture and religious issues faced by the community, said association chairman Petrus Abai.

The association’s application for registration was approved by the Registrar of Societies in September 2020 and it was officially launched in July this year.

“This is the first meeting of its kind and we look forward to more to be held so that our Lun Bawang community are well informed of any socio-economic plans to promote better understanding and acceptance,” said Petrus.

Petrus noted that several beneficial development projects were cancelled or shifted to other areas due to strong objections by the local community.

He hoped that the association, consisting of members with considerable civil service experience, can act as a think-tank and bridge for the government and the people.

Henry commended the contributions made by the Lun Bawang civil servants to the community, state and country and welcomed the meeting as positive development.

The caretaker federal Deputy Minister of Transport, who is likely to be re-nominated to defend the Lawas seat in the 15th General Election, called on the people on the ground to bring to his personal attention any queries or grievances they may have for immediate attention and action.

“I have personally received complaints including those directed to the ministry regarding a certain project for certain areas or villagers turned down due to protest by certain individuals or parties who were not happy,” he said.

He said he will be leaving it to GPS top leaders to decide whether he will be nominated to stand again in Lawas which he had represented since he won it on BN-PBB ticket in 2008.

There has been speculation that there could be a three or four-cornered fight in Lawas between candidates from GPS, Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and an Independent candidate.

The Election Commission has fixed the nomination date on Nov 5, early voting on Nov 15 and polling day on Nov 19.