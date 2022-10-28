Miri youths land in jail for being drunk in public

MIRI (Oct 28): Two youths were each sentenced to three days’ jail and a fine of RM100 in default two days’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for being drunk in a public place.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi meted out the sentence against Mohd Amirul Azrin Razali, 22, of Bandar Baru Permyjaya and Moses Rosma, 23, of Riam on their own guilty plea.

The charge against both accused was read to them separately.

Mohd Amirul and Moses were each charged under Section 28 of the Minor Offences Ordinance Sarawak 1958 which provides imprisonment for a term not exceeding fourteen days, and on a second or subsequent conviction to a fine not exceeding RM100, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, both accused were found to be drunk and incapable of taking care of themselves in public.

They committed the offence at 1am by the roadside of Jalan Marina Utama here on Oct 27 this year.

Inspector Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case, while both accused were unrepresented.