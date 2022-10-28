Muhd Shafee freed over RM9.5mln money laundering, tax charges

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 28): The High Court here today acquitted and discharged lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah on two counts of money laundering involving RM9.5 million allegedly received from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, and for making false declarations to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin made the ruling after finding the prosecution failed to prove a prima facie case against Muhammad Shafee, 70, at the end of its case.

On Sept 13, 2018, Muhammad Shafee pleaded not guilty to receiving proceeds from unlawful activity via cheques issued by Najib, which were remitted into Muhammad Shafee’s CIMB Bank Berhad account.

He allegedly received a cheque for RM4.3 million on Sept 13, 2013, and another for RM5.2 million on Feb 17, 2014.

Muhammad Shafee was also charged with two counts of engaging in transactions resulting from illegal activities, namely submitting incorrect tax returns, which is in violation of paragraph 113 (1) (a) of the Income Tax Act 1967 for the financial years ending Dec 31, 2013, and Dec 31, 2014. — Bernama