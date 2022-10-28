New Miri centre set to be paediatric rehabilitation hub in Southeast Asia

MIRI (Oct 28): Healthy Strides Malaysia, in partnership with Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad (SOP), Therapists Abroad Inc, and The Healthy Strides Foundation, today opened a new paediatric rehabilitation centre here to offer world-class services.

In a press release, SOP said the centre is supported by internationally recognised researchers and expert paediatric physiotherapists, as well as occupational therapists from the Healthy Strides Foundation located in Perth, Australia.

“For the first time in Malaysia, children with neurological conditions and injuries will have access to the highest quality of services to improve health and well-being outcomes.

“SOP is committed to supporting initiatives that build healthier, happier communities with physical and mental well-being a key focus,” said the press release.

It added that as principal partner of Healthy Strides Malaysia, SOP is proud to support the establishment of a world-class rehabilitation centre in Miri to help children experience the life-changing benefits of rehabilitation.

Healthy Strides Foundation is a not-for-profit charitable organisation that specialises in the provision of world-class evidence-based research-backed intensive therapy programmes for Western Australian children and young adults with neurological conditions and injuries.

Established in 2018 by chief executive officer Dr Dayna Pool, the centre, based in Perth has 15 therapists who combine research with clinical practice to present advanced rehabilitative programmes backed by the latest evidence.

Dr Pool’s research scope includes the development of interventions that improve quality of life and meaningful participation and inclusion for children with disabilities.

The core values of Healthy Strides Foundation, along with the expertise of the therapists will support the establishment of the highest quality of services in Miri to ensure that children with physical disabilities because of neurological conditions and injuries do not miss out on the life-changing care.

This week, the team from Perth have travelled to Miri to support the set-up of the centre and its unique and vital pieces of equipment as well as to train the dedicated team of therapists.

The centre is set to be a hub for paediatric rehabilitation in Southeast Asia.

“Healthy Strides Malaysia is set to transform lives. It will provide the much needed, high quality rehabilitation services for children that have experienced significant challenges as a result of a neurological condition.

“Our goal is to see an inclusive society, where children with disabilities can confidently access their environments whilst also being actively apart of their community,” said Dr Pool in the press release.

Among those present at the centre’s opening ceremony today were SOP chief operating officer Eric Kiu Kwong Seng and Healthy Strides Foundation director Eddie Pool.