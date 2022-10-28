Organisers promise safe environment at Kuching Jazz Festival

KUCHING (Oct 28): The 2022 Kuching Jazz Festival organisers, Hemisphere Corporation, will provide a safe environment at the two-day festival by only allowing a crowd of no more than 1,500 people at a time.

According to Mark Ferguson, the CEO of Hemisphere Corporation, this is in view that the public are still in a state of alertness after the recent Covid-19 pandemic.

However, he said he had no worries about the effect of the weather on the number of attendees during the festival, which is being set outdoors because by now, many would be aware of the weather in Sarawak.

“It is not the first time that an outdoor festival is being held in Sarawak. I am sure all those who want to attend the festival are well-informed about the weather in Sarawak.

“I think those who want to attend this festival on both days should not really pay too much attention to the weather but just enjoy the show,” he pointed out during a press conference today to introduce the line-up of artistes who will perform during this year’s festival.

The Malaysia Meteorology Department forecast slight rain in a few places in Kuching last night while no rain is predicted in Kuching tonight.

Meanwhile, 2022 Kuching Jazz Festival advisor Gracie Geikie who also attended the press conference informed that the aim of the festival is to promote Sarawak as a good venue for jazz events.

“Although the last time it was held in 2019, the festival seemed to have lost its magic, we think that now it is back better and stronger with an interesting line-up of performers,” said Gracie.

Formerly known as Kuching Waterfront Jazz Festival, the Kuching Jazz 2022 kicks off today with a fantastic line-up of performers and this year is the fourth instalment of the festival.

The two-day festival which ends today (Oct 29) is currently held at the Grand Margherita Hotel Kuching and it also provides festival-goers an opportunity to enjoy views out onto the Sarawak River and the Kuching Waterfront.

“We are proud to host talented performers from around the region, a talented mix of award-winning artistes who are regulars on the jazz circuit, as well as up-and-coming artistes making their mark in the jazz and entertainment industry,” said Ferguson.

The performers include Afgan (Indonesia), Noryn Aziz (Malaysia), Phum Viphurit (Thailand), Freyja Garbett (Australia), The Arkroyal (Singapore), Ky Den (Malaysia), Ushera (Malaysia), Hendri Rotinsulu and Jazmint Band (Indonesia), Leon Sapphire (Malaysia), and Ta’Dan (Malaysia).

Kuching Jazz Festival was first created by the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) in 2017, with the aim of providing a platform to inspire and nurture local music talents, and has since gone on to join a line-up of successful and much-loved Sarawak-based music festivals.

This year it has been placed under the helm of Hemisphere Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SEDC.

All performers except for Afgan (who arrived in Kuching after the press conference) were present during the press conference which was held at the Grand Margherita Hotel.