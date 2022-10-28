Petronas, Petros expand partnership to accelerate Sarawak Gas Roadmap

KUCHING (Oct 28): Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) signed two key agreements with Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros) on Oct 19 on collaboration opportunities under the Sarawak Gas Roadmap.

These agreements are a Heads of Agreement (HOA) and Joint Collaboration Agreement (JCA) and will help accelerate both parties’ shared aspirations to sustainably grow the state’s energy industry, according to Petronas executive vice president and Upstream chief executive officer Datuk Adif Zulkifli in a statement today.

The HOA is to expand the usage of natural gas within Sarawak for the supply of 60 MMscfd of gas starting by 2026 to the proposed 400 MW Combined Cycle Gas Turbine power station in Miri.

“This follows the MoU which was signed in December 2021 related to the revised total ntural gas supply to Sarawak for the implementation of projects under the Sarawak Gas Roadmap.

“In relation to this, Petronas will be developing new gas resources as well as the associated offshore and onshore infrastructures to support the additional gas supply. This marks the beginning of the Miri Hub development as outlined in the Roadmap,” Adif said.

He added in addition to the HOA, Petronas and Petros will also work closely to establish Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) as a new business opportunity through a roadmap study for a CCS ecosystem to position Sarawak as a regional sequestration hub.

Adif said the JCA was inked to facilitate the stewardship of CCS development and its operations in Sarawak as the industry transitions towards a low carbon future.

“Both parties will also seek to foster Sarawak companies’ participation and local talent development in this new area so to formalise this, the JCA was inked,” he said.

He said as a long-term partner of Sarawak, Petronas continues to play its role in development a sustainable and progressive oil and gas industry in the energy transition landscape.

“This is through world-class projects such as the Kasawari gas development, which includes the application of carbon sequestration technologies.

“At the same time, Petronas continues to attract new investments into the upstream sector to support the increase in gas demand as envisioned in the Sarawak Gas Roadmap,” he said.

Also on Oct 19, Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Petronas, entered a Farm Out Agreement with Petroleum Sarawak Exploration and Production Sdn Bhd (PSEP), which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Petros, for the sale of PCSB’s 45 per cent of non-operating participating interest in Block SK407 PSC.

This is PSEP’s third participation in upstream producing assets after the successful farm-ins into MLNG Satu PSC and Kumang Cluster PSC in 2021.

Also present at the ceremony were Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Petros chief officer Janin Girie.