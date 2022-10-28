Police wrapping up investigation paper on Tommy Thomas’ memoir

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 28): The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) are wrapping up the investigation paper on former Attorney-General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas’ memoir My Story : Justice in Wilderness.

PDRM secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said the investigation paper has been referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) and been received on Oct 25 with instructions on several further actions needed to complete the investigation.

“PDRM is in the process of completing the investigation as instructed and the investigation paper will be immediately referred to the AGC for advice and further action,” she said in a statement tonight.

The police had recorded Thomas’ statement relating to the book he wrote.

The book, published in January 2021, is filled with various controversies, which led the Cabinet to establish a special task force on Oct 8, 2021 to conduct a preliminary study on the exposes contained in the book.

On Oct 13, the government classified the task force’s report, which among others, recommended that Thomas be investigated for various possible offenses. – Bernama