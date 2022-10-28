Private hospitals association wants Sarawak to reduce restrictions on doctors from peninsula

KUCHING (Oct 28): The Association of Private Hospitals of Malaysia (APHM) has requested the Sarawak government relax the immigration law to allow Peninsular Malaysian doctors to work at private medical centres in the state with fewer restrictions.

APHM president Datuk Dr Kuljit Singh said currently in the event that there are no Sarawakian doctors available for certain types of sub-specialisations, experts from Peninsular Malaysia can be allowed to work in private medical centres under some special conditions.

“I am sure this can be discussed to loosen further even though it is being done currently but with rigid restrictions.

“We appeal to the State Health Department to hasten the approval of public specialists to practise in private hospitals but we do understand that the public healthcare delivery should not be compromised,” he said during a networking dinner graced by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg here last night.

He said Sarawak could become a hub for medical treatment in Borneo if there are more public specialists working in private practice and Peninsular Malaysian specialists working in private healthcare in the state.

He also hoped the Health Department in Sarawak and other states would promote seamless registration and renewal of hospital licenses as there have previously been delays.

“We are happy to appoint an APHM representative in Sarawak to help the Private Medical Practice Control Section (CKAPS) or Private Medical Practice Control Unit (UKAPS) and private hospitals in this.

“Very minor adjustments may cause delays and loss of income. My wish would be that Sarawak becomes the first state to have a seamless registration and renewal process for others to follow,” he said.

On another matter, Dr Kuljit suggested medical tourists to Sarawak be issued with a 30-day visa as opposed to just 14 days.

“Recently, I have been informed that medical tourists are only allowed a 14-day visa and we are of the opinion that a 30-day visa will be useful for complete treatment.

“This will avoid unnecessary anxiety to our medical tourists when sometimes the 14-day period is too short,” he said.

He added that although the visa can be extended, this would cause a lot of inconvenience and stress to both patient and hospital.