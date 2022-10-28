Sabah BN yet to discuss DPM candidate

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 28): Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) has yet to discuss the candidate for deputy prime minister (DPM).

Its deputy chairman, Datuk Yakub Khan said the coalition supported the proposal to create three such posts to represent Sabah, Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia, however no discussion had been made on the matter.

“The Prime Minister visited Sabah last week and announced about the proposal. We in BN welcome the proposal, however no discussion on the candidate yet.

“To me, this is a good thing but if implemented, I’m hoping the position is not just an accessory,” he said to reporters when asked to comment on a recent statement by Sabah BN chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

Bung on Oct 27 said the coalition will propose a capable deputy prime minister (DPM) candidate from the state, who would focus on his duties in looking after matters related to the interests of the state and the people of Sabah, especially at the federal level.

Meanwhile, Yakub also said that seat distribution between Sabah BN and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) had reached the peak of final decision.