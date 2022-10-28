Sabah non-Muslim schools, religious bodies receive RM47 million

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 28): The Sabah State Government has allocated RM47 million to assist non-Muslim schools and religious bodies in Sabah.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said RM20 million was allocated to SMPC, SJKC, SMJK, SK/SM (mission) school and kindergartens, while another RM27 million for non-Muslim religious bodies.

“For schools, a total of RM3.98 million has been approved for nine Chinese private secondary schools (SMPC), RM1.9 million for eight national type secondary schools (SMJK), RM8.1 million for 81 Chinese national type schools (SJK(C), RM4.1 million for 73 national primary/ secondary schools (mission) (SRK/SMK), RM1.1 million for 137 kindergartens and RM695,000 for 18 private schools (mission).

“For the purpose of development and repair of non-Muslim religious bodies, a total of RM20.8 million has been approved for 16 churches, RM5.8 million for 152 temples and RM400,000 for 10 Hindu/Sikh temples,” he said.

According to Masidi, the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government always emphasises the policy of justice and equality in all aspects and always helps its people regardless of their race and religion.

“I hope this annual contribution will be able to meet a part of the financial requirements to cover daily operation costs, carry out related programs and improve their institutions,” he added.