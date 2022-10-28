Sabah’s Covid-19 cases rise to 162

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 28): Sabah’s Covid-19 cases saw a jump of 162 on Friday.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the number is 36 more than Thursday’s 126.

This increase is due to the positivity rate which increased from 6.64 per cent on Thursday to 8.17 per cent on Friday.

“The number of test samples also increased from 1,897 to 1,983,” he said.

Three districts recorded double-digit infections namely the capital city with 57 cases, Penampang 14 and Papar 11.

Beluran, Kalabakan, Pitas, Ranau, Semporna, Telupid and Tongod recorded zero infection.

All the cases reported on Friday are under categories 1 and 2.