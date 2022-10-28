Set up standard format for claimable compensation by flood victims, Uggah tells Putrajaya

KUCHING (Oct 28): Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has called on the federal government to come up with a standard format on what can be claimed as compensation by flood victims nationwide.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman said whatever decision made by the Federal Cabinet on the matter should also apply to Sarawak.

“We need to know what our (Sarawak) victims can claim as compensation. Can they claim for their vehicles, electrical goods, livestock and crops destroyed by the flood like those in the Peninsular?

“The matter was brought up in the parliamentary sitting recently to ask why Sarawak was excluded from the compensation payment. A deputy minister replied that there had been no such application from the state, but Sarawak did apply,” he said when officiating at a two-day state-level workshop on disaster management held in Sibu today.

Uggah said another issue was the payment of compassionate funds for flood victims in the state.

He wondered if flood victims who had declined to stay at the evacuation centres would be eligible for the compassionate fund.

“The bottom line is we did advise them to move but they declined,” he said.

Uggah recollected that caretaker Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, during the flood in Selangor in December last year, had said that the compassionate funds must be paid to the victims at the evacuation centres within three days.

“So we have this issue of keeping up this promise to pay. Even in the recent bad flood in Bekenu in Miri Division, it was not possible to pay within three days.

“So we are suggesting to Nadma (National Disaster Management Agency) for SDMC to pay first and for the agency to reimburse it later,” said Uggah.

On another issue, the deputy premier requested Nadma to supply Sarawak with an effective communication system to reach out to those settlements and longhouses in the interiors.

According to him, the communication between those residing in the interiors and SDMC secretariat is through amateur radio.

He also appealed to Nadma to help the state set up more Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).

“They are extremely important for the people themselves to know what to do, how to organise themselves in the event of a disaster pending the arrival of the rescuing agencies.

“They are very effective and we want to set up such teams statewide,” said Uggah.

Among those attending the workshop were officers from the Police, Fire and Rescue Department, Welfare Department and Civil Defence Force as well as representatives from all Resident and District Offices.

Also present were Nadma deputy director-general Meor Ismail Meor Akim, Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri and Sarawak Security and Enforcement Unit director Datu Dr Chai Khin Chung.

Uggah congratulated officers and personnel from all departments and agencies including the military for their exemplary cooperation and hard work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said their concerted efforts had immensely contributed to the success of the state in fighting the spread of the virus.