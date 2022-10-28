Story of first Murut to step foot in New York should inspire all – CM



KOTA KINABALU (Oct 28): The story of Saudin Labutau’s courage who was the first Murut to step foot in New York in 1936 should be an inspiration to all, especially the younger generation.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said Saudin’s story who overcame many challenges to travel from the Borneo jungle and made it all the way to New York some 86 years ago was fascinating.

Hailing from Kampung Ambual, Keningau, Saudin at the age of 26 made the journey after he was recruited by renowned American documentary filmmaker couple Martin and Osa Johnson.

“Despite not having a basic education, he was someone not easily intimidated. He was brave and like challenges.

“Although his job was to take care of an orangutan named Abai in New York we could not imagine all the obstacles that Saudin must have gone through living in an alien world so far away from his families.

“Yet, he persevered. I was so touched,” said Hajiji at the launch of the “Saudin The Orangutan Whisperer” documentary and “The Murut Journey to New York – 1936” exhibition at the Azman Hashim Gallery and Sekafi Auditorium in Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) on Friday.

The Chief Minister said he did not hesitate to give his full support after seeing a preview of the documentary by the producer and descendants of Saudin who came to see him last month.

Saudin passed away in 1986.

“This is Saudin’s legacy, not just for his children but his bravery should be emulated by all our youths. Always be brave with a heart of steel when facing challenges and never stop learning,” he said.

The Chief Minister commended Rye Production Sdn Bhd and those involved in the production of the documentary that will also be aired on the History Channel Asia.

“This is priceless because not only it depicts Saudin’s life journey but also draws attention to the unique image of Borneo that has made Sabah a tourist destination,” he said.