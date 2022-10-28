Tenom man crushed to death by tractor

TENOM (Oct 28): A man died after he was pinned under a tractor at Kampung Tuan, near SK Lagut Tenom, here on Friday.

A spokesperson from the state Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the victim, in his 60s, was pronounced dead by paramedics following the 10.10am incident.

A call was made to the Tenom fire and rescue station at 10.12am and a team was dispatched to the location, about eight kilometers away from the fire station.

It was learned that the victim was using the tractor to move soil when the machine fell, pinning him underneath.

His body was handed to the police for further action.

The operation ended at 11.49am, said the spokesperson.