Thai singer-songwriter Phum Viphurit to headline Kuching Jazz Festival opening tonight

KUCHING (Oct 28): Thai singer-songwriter Phum Viphurit, who achieved international fame in 2018 for his single ‘Lover Boy’, will headline the opening of the 2022 Kuching Jazz Festival tonight.

Viphurit said he is excited to make his debut in East Malaysia and cannot wait to showcase his songs to the Kuching audience.

“I’ve been to Malaysia when I visited Kuala Lumpur before this, but this is my first time in Kuching,” he told a press conference today at Grand Margherita Hotel Kuching.

His charming and irresistibly inviting numbers soar with buoyant melodies and comfortably familiar themes of finding one’s own voice and exploring one’s place in the world.

His meteoric rise to international recognition paved the way for highly successful, sold-out headline shows and premier billing at music festivals—in Asia, Europe, and the United States.

Viphurit’s music achieved a record-breaking 44.6 million streams on Spotify across 173 countries last year.

He will share the stage tonight with Ta’dan, Hendri Rotinsulu and the Jazmint Band, Noryn Aziz, and Freyja Garbett Quartet.

Performers tomorrow include Afgan (Indonesia), The Arkroyal (Singapore), Ky Den (Malaysia), Ushera (Malaysia), and Leon Sapphire (Malaysia).