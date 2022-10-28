Woman arrested for promoting bogus Sabah concert featuring Awie, Ahmad Dhani

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 28): The police said today they have arrested a local 48-years-old woman at Klang for promoting a non-existent concert listing several famous local artists including Awie and Indonesian star Ahmad Dhani of the band Dewa 19.

The police said the arrest was made after they received a complaint from a 53-years-old local artist claiming that his name showed up in a poster promoting a concert scheduled on February 2023 in Sabah, with ticket prices ranging from RM199 to RM499.

“The complainant denied being offered or signing any contract to participate in the said concert,” the police said in a statement.

They added that the suspect has two past records including one case of cheating and is currently under remand for three days until October 29.

The police added that she is currently being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code under the offence of cheating, with the highest sentence as imprisonment of not less than a year and not more than ten years, with the possibility of facing both caning and fine.

“We urge everyone who has bought the tickets to make a police report to assist us with the investigation,” the police said.

The poster of the event that went viral listed Awie and Ahmad Dhani as headliners, with Awie’s contemporary Ella, Ziana Zain and Erra Fazira as supporting acts.

It also listed the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and Kota Kinabalu’s Sutera Harbour as sponsors of the event, organised by a company called “Cik Lyn Empire”.