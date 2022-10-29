58-year-old man in Bintulu dies from injuries sustained in fire

SIBU (Oct 29): A 58-year-old man who was rescued from a Friday night fire at a house at Jalan Tun Hussein Onn, Taman Kemena Raya in Bintulu succumbed to his injuries this morning.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Bintulu zone head Wan Kamaruddin Ahmad identified the deceased as Mow Chee Mong.

He said Mow suffered burns on his body and legs and was taken to Bintulu Hospital for treatment but passed away while receiving treatment.

Mow’s 82-year-old father, who was also rescued from the house when the fire struck, was unscathed.

Kamaruddin said the distress call on the fire was received at about 8.25pm and 13 firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

‘The fire involved a room on the ground floor of the two-storey building which suffered 20 percent burnt,” he added.

Kamarudin said when the fire broke out, two victims were trapped inside the room and members of the public rescued them before the firemen arrived.

“One of the victims was unconscious and was given CPR by the Bintulu Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) before both victims were sent to the Bintulu Hospital for further observation.”

The firemen successfully extinguished the fire by using water source from a nearby fire hydrant.

“After making sure the fire was completely extinguished and the situation was safe, the firemen called off the operation and returned to base.

The cause of the fire and the total amount of damages is yet to be ascertained.