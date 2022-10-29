Abang Johari: Only with stable govt M’sia can develop well

KUCHING (Oct 29): Malaysia can only develop well if there is a stable government at the federal level, said Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“We Sarawakians are responsible, we also want a strong Malaysia. Sarawak is already strong, Malaysia must be strong also.

“Let Sarawak be the major contributor to economic development in Malaysia. We are not stingy, so we also want them over there (Peninsula) not to be stingy with Sarawak.

“Let us develop together,” he said in his speech at the launch of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Youth machinery at Stadium Perpaduan today.

Abang Johari, who is GPS chairman, said that as long as there is GPS, the future of Sarawak is bright, with policies up to the year 2030.

He pointed out that GPS would need people to continue the policies, which would be the responsibility of the youth.

“So strengthen ourselves and develop Malaysia with Sarawak as the heart. We have the leadership quality here in Sarawak.

“We are not being arrogant but we have the strength, so we share our strength, not just for the future of Sarawakians but for the whole of Malaysia,” he said.

Abang Johari also urged everyone to work together as one in GPS.

“Let us set aside any personal differences as we struggle for our future, for the future generations.

“Because GPS wants stability in Malaysia, because the people wants a stable and responsible government, this time we must send 31 members from GPS to the Parliament, so that we continue to be a strategic and important component in Malaysia,” he said.