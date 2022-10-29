Civil Defence has authority to order flood victims to evacuate

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 29): Civil Defence Force (CDF) officers and personnel have the authority to order flood victims to evacuate to temporary relief centres if needed.

CDF deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Norhafifi Ismail said the matter was under the provision of Section 4C of the Malaysia Civil Defence Force Act 1951 or Act 221 that explains the authority issued to any CDF officer or personnel to order the evacuation of any area, building or location, including to detain, transfer or cause the transfer of those who do not obey instructions to evacuate.

“It has to be stated that for the 2022/2023 Northeast Monsoon period, the CDF will implement this authority conscientiously and will request the public of disaster victims to evacuate early or when ordered to for the safety of all.

“For this purpose, the CDF urges the public to obey the mandatory evacuation order if instructed to evacuate,” he told Bernama recently.

He said that 10,510 officers and personnel, along with 1,240 land and air assets will be involved in operations to face the monsoon period throughout the country from November.

“The assets include 759 boats and 481 vehicles, including lorries, buses, four-wheel drive vehicles and ambulances.

“Simulation training has been implemented in each zone, including centre management, search and rescue operations and community-based disaster risk management as preparations for any possibilities,” Norhafifi added.

As part of its preparations for the monsoon period, the CDF will have assignments during the 15th General Election (GE15) including monitoring and patrols during the polls, assisting security forces in channelling voters and emergency and first aid treatment.

“This year, there might be a bit of difficulty if the monsoon occurs and overlaps with GE15, as some personnel involved will be assigned duties simultaneously and there is the possibility of voting centres doubling as relief centres,” he said.

The CDF has strategies to deal with these matters, he said, adding that things would run smoothly nonetheless. – Bernama