Covid-19 cases continue to increase in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 29): New Covid-19 infections continued to rise in Sabah due to increasing Covid-19 positivity rate, with 181 cases on Saturday.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the positivity rate is 10.71 per cent, which was obtained from 1,690 test samples.

“Kota Kinabalu recorded three-digit new cases with 102 infections, almost double the number of the previous day.

“Meanwhile, Penampang recorded double-digit cases with 17 infections in the past 24 hours,” he said.

Fourteen districts recorded zero infection namely Beaufort, Beluran, Kalabakan, Kinabatangan, Kuala Penyu, Kudat, Kunak, Nabawan, Pitas, Ranau, Semporna, Tambunan, Tenom and Tongod.

A total of 176 of the 181 cases on Saturday are in Categories 1 and 2 while two cases each were reported under Categories 3 and 4.

One patient was in Category 5.