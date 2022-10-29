Discuss with DBNA on ways to expedite NCR land survey, Uggah to SDNU

SIBU (Oct 29): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has suggested the Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) can study and discuss with the Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) on how they assist their community in expediting the NCR land survey process.

He pointed out it was SDNU’s task over the next three years to help its community speed up the process.

“I think SDNU can study and discuss with DBNA on how they assist their community to speed up the survey of Section 6 to Section 18 (of the State Land Code).

“I have used DBNA’s approach and found it is a good way to speed up the surveying of land. So that is one task for SDNU for the next three years,” Uggah said in his speech at the SDNU 36th Triennial General Assembly dinner here on Friday night.

Adding on, Uggah revealed as of April 30, 2022, perimeter surveys have been conducted on 1,031,712 hectares of land in Sarawak.

“Of this figure, some 794,503 hectares have been gazetted under Section 6. Some 195,975 hectares of individual lots were approved for survey, of which 66,808 hectares have been surveyed. Some 54,072 individual lots were also surveyed under Section 18,” he said.

Uggah said this was the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government’s commitment to see NCR land being given titles.

“We cannot promise a timeframe but we will do the very best we can,” he added.

He also touched on the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030), saying it was the state’s objective to become a developed, high-income state by 2030 with inclusivity as one of its pillars.

“I hope SDNU can organise suitable courses to understand the philosophy and strategies of PCDS 2030 for its members.”

On longhouse loans, Uggah said the state government had approved an annual allocation of RM50 million of interest-free loans for such purpose.

Meanwhile, Uggah said he was proud of SDNU’s success and its over 20,000 members in 48 branches statewide.

“It is the largest NGO in Sarawak and the largest Dayak voice in NGOs. I am confident under Mawan and Gira’s leadership, SDNU will continue to be relevant and become a strong voice in representing the Dayak community, especially for Dayak-related issues in the future,” he said.

Some 1,000 people attended the event and among those present were Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang, Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng, Ngemah assemblyman Anyi Jana, SDNU president Tan Sri William Mawan, SDNU deputy president Christopher Gira Sambang and SDNU Sibu branch chairman Chambai Lindong.