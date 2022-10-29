GE15: Batu Kitang rep urges GPS to give chance to winnable young candidates

KUCHING (Oct 29): It is preferable for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to give chance to the new young candidates in the coming 15th general election (GE15) who are capable of winning, said Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang.

“We have to bring up new leaders, but we must win the election.

“Places where the candidates can win, we prefer to have young capable candidates.

“As leaders, it is our job to train these people up, but if we cannot or don’t have a strong contender to go out and compete, then we might have to use the ADUNs (assemblymen).

“I think that is why our Premier has said that there may be one or two (ADUNs) to be fielded as candidates.

“Dr Sim Kui Hian can be one. I think he’s the best candidate to go out and win this election.

“But don’t ask me to speculate. No speculation,” he told reporters when met after the handing-over of Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) contract for a recreational park project at Sunny Hill Garden yesterday.

Lo, also Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman, was asked to comment on what Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had said earlier about the seven seats that Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) would be contesting, of which three might be fielded with new faces.

On whether he would contest if given the opportunity to stand in the general election, Lo said he would.

“Of course – how can I say no? If given the opportunity, of course I would say yes.

“The GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) and SUPP have been working since six years ago, on the ground every day and every night,” he said.

Asked further how confident he was in wresting the seat back from Opposition, he replied: “Very confident. We can get this Stampin seat back. There is no reason why we cannot.

“We have to win, and we can win Stampin because there is no other party that will take care of Sarawak except for GPS.”