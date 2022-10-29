GE15: GPS to field ‘wide selection of candidates’, says Premier

KUCHING (Oct 29): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has hinted that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will field a “wide selection of candidates” for the coming 15th general election (GE15), but did not want to specify who they are yet.

“Women, youth, middle-aged, experienced, we have them all.

“Just wait until November 3 for our announcement,” he said when met by reporters after launching the GPS Youth machinery at Stadium Perpaduan here today.

He was asked how many GPS candidates for GE15 are aged 35 years and below and the percentage of youth, but refused to reveal more.

“Just wait until November 3,” he insisted.

GPS is expected to unveil its parliamentary candidates on November 3, two days prior to nomination, with as many as 14 new faces on the list.

Noting that this is the first general election where GPS will be contesting on its own, Abang Johari said the coalition will send its MPs to Parliament to voice the rights of Sarawak as stipulated in Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and the Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) Report.

“Malaysia is a federation, it is not unitary where power is in federal government only but also in state government, as well as power sharing in some subject matters. We want to govern the country by taking into account our respective interests under the concept of a federation.

“GPS will certainly focus on the eroded rights. We thank the past government for amending the Constitution even though there are still many things to resolve. If we look within these five years we have resolved many matters through negotiations with the federal government,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Abang Johari said GPS will send in those who have the spirit of “Sarawak First” for GE15.

“Young people will become candidates. Women will become candidates. We have experienced candidates too. Old, middle-aged, young, men, women. We will send them to the Parliament.

“This will be the first time GPS is contesting in the national-level election, we are not afraid because we want to defend Sarawak rights. GPS will protect our rights.

“So this GE15 we will send a big voice to the Parliament so that our MPs can voice out for Sarawak,” he said.

Also present were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, PBB permanent chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar, PBB Women chief Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, and other senior GPS leaders, as well as PBB Youth chief Miro Simuh, SUPP Youth chief Michael Tiang, and PDP Youth chief David Yeo.