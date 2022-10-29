GE15: GPS will go all out against opposition, independent candidates, says Uggah

KUCHING (Oct 29): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will go all out to fight the opposition and independent candidates contesting against the coalition in the 15th general election (GE15), said Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The Deputy Premier said this is because GPS wants to win as many parliamentary seats out of the 31 in the state.

“We will ‘Lawan Tetap Lawan’ (fight until the end) to achieve our objective,” he said duing the launching of the village security and development committee (JKKK) and the women bureau of Rh Denil ak Ranti in Menyalin Baru in Debak today.

Uggah said winning as many seats as possible was very important for GPS to be strong, respected and to govern the state well.

Towards this end, he believed that GPS could continue the ongoing effort to restore more of the state’s eroded rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

He said with the ‘bountiful harvest of seats’, Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg could then focus on how to generate more income for the state.

“When this could be done, we could have greater funds to bring more and more developments, progress and prosperity for the state and its people,” he said.

Uggah, who is also GPS parliamentary election director, thus called on all members and supporters to continue to remain strongly united and give their undivided support to all GPS candidates.

“Let us come together again to solidly defend GPS. Let us make it grow from strength to strength,” he appealed.

Meanwhile, Uggah also called on all Sarawakians to always take care of their health as the Covid-19 virus is still among the community.

“Today we have 55 positive cases. So my advice is to not crowd into one place. Wear face masks in any crowded situation,” he said.

Earlier, Uggah, accompanied by Saribas assemblyman Mohd Razi Sitam and Political Secretary to the Sarawak Premier Dr Richard Rapu, also attended a meet-the-people session at the Millenia hall in Saribas town.

In his speech, Uggah commended Mohd Razi for getting his election machinery ready.

He also urged the people to reciprocate Abang Johari’s decision to make Mohd Razi a deputy minister in his cabinet after the state polls last year.

He said they could do this by voting only for the GPS candidates.

On agriculture development in the area, Uggah said the Premier too had approved the Lubok Tamang in Debak to be developed as an agro-park soon.

He said the agro-park would introduce and promote the concept of modern farming to the people.

He added that the Land Custody and Development Authority had been tasked to increase the area under the agro-park.