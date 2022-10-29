GE15: I move only after ensuring previous seats remain strong, says Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 29): PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today that the decision to contest a different seat in elections is made only after ensuring that the winning momentum remains strong in his previous seats.

The former Permatang Pauh MP and incumbent Port Dickson MP said the move to Tambun parliamentary in the 15th general election (GE15) was only after a thorough study of the constituency was done.

“I left seats that are already strong. Permatang Pauh to me is already strong while Port Dickson in the last few years I have given lots of attention.

“And so, I must strengthen and win a new seat towards (Pakatan Harapan) winning GE15,” he said in an audio recording shared with a media WhatsApp group today.

During an event to announce PKR’s GE15 Peninsular Malaysia candidates last night, Anwar was confirmed as the candidate for Tambun, setting the stage for a possible battle with its incumbent and Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

A total of 72 parliamentary seat candidates in the peninsula were announced.

At the same event, PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli claimed that based on a party assessment, Anwar, who is Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) prime minister candidate, was currently leading in terms of support in Tambun.

Meanwhile, on former vice-president Tian Chua’s warning that PKR’s move to drop several incumbent MPs could prove detrimental to the party, Anwar, who is PH chairman, stressed not all party leaders needed to be fielded as candidates.

He said the new faces, including those from the younger generation, should be given opportunities to contest as well.

“I would like to emphasise (to) Tian Chua, not all struggles need to be through elections. We (also) need the support of the senior party figures to guide the younger ones,” he said.

Tian Chia reportedly said that there were many party members who were disappointed with the candidate list this time around.

Among the incumbent MPs dropped include Maria Chin Abdullah (Petaling Jaya), R Sivarasa (Sungai Buloh), Tan Yee Kew (Wangsa Maju), June Leow (Hulu Selangor), Johari Abdul (Sungai Petani) and Chan Ming Kai (Alor Setar). – Bernama