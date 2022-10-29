GE15: Selangau voters urged to choose rep who can deliver

SIBU (Oct 29): Voters in Selangau are urged to choose wisely a representative who can really help to develop the constituency and also to enable development programmes to be implemented there.

Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang said with Gabungan Party Sarawak (GPS) already identified several potential and winnable candidates for the Selangau seat, he urged voters to put their trust in whoever the coalition has picked.

“Put your trust in them and I am sure when one is picked and elected, he or she will bring more developments to Selangau,” he said at a thanksgiving ceremony to mark the appointment of Tamin area chief and the opening of Tamin District voting centre on Friday.

Gira also revealed the reason why the incumbent Baru Bian had opted to contest elsewhere in the 15th General Election (GE15) instead of defending Selangau.

“He is aware that he will lose and that is why he chooses to go elsewhere to contest,” he said.

Gira said Baru had failed to bring development to Selangau and the people of Selangau should wake up and vote for GPS to bring about development.

He also reminded the people of Selangau to stay united and work together to ensure victory for the GPS candidate, regardless of who the GPS leaders chose.

“Give GPS a bigger mandate so that it will have bigger clout to voice out issues and take back Sarawak rights as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).”

Meanwhile, Gira thanked the state government for increasing the number of penghulu from five to nine in Selangau District.

“The additional number will ensure easier dissemination of information and administrative works,” he said.

For the record, Tamin has about 400 longhouses which come under the jurisdiction of the Selangau District Office.

Gira later presented Minor Rural Project (MRP) funds amounting to RM85,000 to eight Village Development and Security Committees (JKKK).

The JKKK of Rumah Julia received RM30,000 while its Women’s Bureau got RM5,000.

A Political Secretary to the Premier Edwin Banta, Pemanca Mathew Ganggang and Tamin voting centre head councillor Christopher Kusa Buan were among those present at the event.