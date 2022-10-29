GE15: Stable govt key to ensuring good future for us, say young S’wak voters

MANY young voters are concerned about their future, especially in terms of employment, in view of deciding the next federal administration to come after the 15th general election (GE15).

In voicing this out, Cuthberta Entai said the previous government was not really stable.

“There was a lot of political unrest, which had projected an unwanted image of Malaysia.

“Because of that too, many investors did not dare come to Malaysia,” said the young woman from Kanowit, who is now undertaking Diploma in Shipping Management studies in Johor Bahru.

Expressing similar sentiments, Hafiz Izzuddin Saroji opined that if the country has a stable government, ‘things would get better and only then could Malaysians, especially Sarawakians, look forward to having more developments, especially in the rural areas’.

“As for now, there are things that need lots of improvements such as the quality of Internet connectivity over the rural areas.

“I think those living in the rural areas need a government that is stable, more than anything else,” said Hafiz, a student of Politeknik Kuching who hails from Kota Samarahan.

For Amirin Daniel Mohamad Shafie, he said the reform that he wishes for is for the government to create more job opportunities for fresh graduates.

Within this premise, he pointed out that if everyone wanted experienced employees, fresh graduates would ‘never gain any experience’.

“Apart from that, I also hope that the next elected government would find ways to provide sufficient accommodation facilities for all university students who are living far away from their homes. Not all students can cover the costs of renting (units) outside the campuses, as well as the cost of transportation to class,” said the Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) student, who is from Kuala Lumpur.

Ronan Bichen, on the other hand, wants a government that will focus on economic stability, balance imports and exports, as well as create jobs and look after the welfare of the youths and the less fortunate groups.

Another specific area that he wants the government to pay attention to is the hardships faced by students who have to travel between Peninsular Malaysia and Sarawak.

“We, the youths, want a government that thinks way less about race supremacy, and does more to fight corruption and extreme prejudices.

“Being a Sarawak-born tertiary student studying in Peninsular Malaysia, I think Mavcom (Malaysian Aviation Commission) and the airlines must set special domestic fares meant only for students,” said Ronan, who is taking a course in quantity surveying.

His comments were echoed by Nur Syahirah Mohd Azhar, a Unimas student from Negeri Sembilan.

In her remarks, she said one of the things that the next elected Malaysian government can do is to simplify and facilitate many affairs concerning students attending institutions far away from their hometowns, districts or cities.

One of them would be to facilitate postal voting for this group, she pointed out.

“The government should not give such privilege only to students who study abroad.

“The cost of transportation to go back to our hometowns, so that we could vote, is high too – not many of us can afford it,” said Nur Syahirah.

In a survey done by Merdeka Centre and published in May 2021, it revealed that young Malaysians were most concerned about financial and employment issues.

Studies conducted by the centre involving youths also found that they were more egalitarian and merit-based, prioritising home, shelter and health as well as the environment.

According to the 2022 Youth Manifesto Aspiration Survey run by youth rights organisation Undi18 and Architects of Diversity (AoD), majority of the young voters remain undecided on which political party to support.

In 2019, the Dewan Rakyat passed the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2019, meant to lower the voting age in national and state elections to 18 from the previous 21.