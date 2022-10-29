GE15: SUPP branches name pol-sec Teng Ung Woo as preferred pick for Sarikei

SIBU (Oct 29): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) committee member Teng Ung Woo is tipped to contest the Sarikei parliamentary seat for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the coming general election.

The 52-year-old, who is a political secretary to the Sarawak Premier, was jointly proposed by SUPP Sarikei and SUPP Meradong as their preferred candidate.

A party source said Teng is certainly no stranger when it comes to serving the people on the ground in his capacity as a political secretary.

Should Teng be picked to represent GPS, he will face off against Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) Roderick Wong, whose candidacy was confirmed by state chairman Chong Chieng Jen during a party gathering in Sarikei on Oct 23.

Roderick, 32, is replacing his father Andrew Wong Ling Biu who was the two-term incumbent.

In the 2018 election, the elder Wong retained the seat for DAP in a three-cornered fight against SUPP’s Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii and Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s Wong Chin King, winning by a majority of 2,570 votes.

Huang is the assemblyman for Repok, one of two state constituencies under Sarikei. The other state seat is Meradong – also held by SUPP through Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing.