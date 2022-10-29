GE15: Willie says to support whoever GPS picks for Puncak Borneo

KUCHING (Oct 29): Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Willie Mongin says he will support whoever is selected by the GPS leadership to contest in Puncak Borneo this general election.

He, however, called on every Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) member to support him if he were picked to defend the seat.

“I will also support them if our leadership says ‘Willie, you are not our candidate’.

“I will support them because I want to show my sincerity as a party man. Many people like to say they are party men but are not willing to sacrifice.

“On the other hand, if the leadership picks me, the people must also support the party to show they are truly party men,” he told a press conference after the launching of Pepper Festival here today when asked if he would be defending his Puncak Borneo seat in GE15.

Willie said until today he had no clue if he was going to be selected as the GPS candidate.

He, however, said as a party member he has to devote himself to the party and have to work along the party line.

“I am now with PBB, under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS). I have to show my commitment and be a disciplined party member.

“As I have said before, I leave it to the wisdom of the leadership of the party to decide on my candidacy,” he said.

Willie said he is very sincere in his struggle as he wanted to make sure that everybody benefits.

“And if we are there, we are there to sincerely work for the people, to bring prosperity and more development and look after the welfare of the people.

“Of course, I hope I will be given the chance (to stand) so that I can continue to serve the people and I hope they also can see my sincerity to work for the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, he rubbished the accusation that he was changing party for the money.

“I can tell you I never received RM5 million for changing party, there is no such thing. Don’t believe when people say.

“Yes, some people say I am a traitor, I am a frog. But I believe there are more frogs that have been accepted and they can still deliver well, even better than the non-frogs. So let the people decide.

“I want to say this again I put my commitment to the party. I am a party man and I devote myself to the party’s struggle for a better Sarawak and a better Malaysia,” he said.