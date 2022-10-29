GPS Youth wants big win this GE15

KUCHING (Oct 29): Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) Youth will ensure the coalition wins big in the 15th general election (GE15), said its chief Miro Simuh.

“We won 76 out of the 82 seats in the last state election. It is a manifestation that we will win big this time. This is the spirit we need to bring to every corner of Sarawak.

“We need to share that GPS has the best leaders not only for Sarawak but also at the federal government to be formed after GE15,” he said at the launch of the GPS Youth machinery at Stadium Perpaduan here, which was officiated at by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg today.

Miro, who is Serembu assemblyman and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Youth chief, said this is the time for the grassroots leaders and youth members to show their love for Sarawak and translate that into a big victory for GPS in the coming election.

“Our target, as given by the Premier, is at least 26 seats, but maybe can reach 31,” he said to resounding cheers from those present.

Miro said the GPS Youth machinery would be all-out with their activities before other parties launch their machinery.

“We have explained it to our youth members. Once this event is over, we will go back to our respective constituencies and plan our campaigning programmes.

“We shall go down to help in every corner of Sarawak, from Telok Melano to Merapok in Lawas. We are ready to face the GE15,” he said.

Miro reminded the youth to be actively involved in the operations of the machinery at their respective areas during the election.

“Do not wait for instructions, just go down and meet the head of the operation room in your area and ask for tasks. Don’t wait for people to give tasks. That would be the right spirit,” he said.

Meanwhile, over 2,000 people turned up at the launch.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, PBB permanent chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar, PBB Women chief Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, SUPP Youth chief Michael Tiang, PDP Youth chief David Yeo, and other senior GPS leaders were among those present.