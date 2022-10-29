Hajiji: Emphasis on women will continue in 2023 Budget

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 29): The state government is committed to continue empowering women in the state through the implementation of various development programs, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

In line with that commitment, he said a total of RM5.81 million was allocated to the Sabah Women’s Affairs Department (JHEWA) while RM700,000 was allocated to the Sabah Women’s Advisory Council (MPWS) this year, for the implementation of human capital development programs for the well-being of women in the state.

“The large allocation to implement various women’s development programs proves that the government greatly appreciates the role and contribution of women as a whole.

“In order to further improve the development of women in this state, the state government will continue to place an important emphasis on women in the state’s 2023 Budget that will be presented later,” he said in conjunction with the Sabah State Women’s Day celebration at Magellan Sutera Resort here on Friday.

The Chief Minister is also proud of several activities and projects that have been and are being implemented by JHEWA and MPWS to develop women in the state.

“Programs and projects implemented with public and private agencies as well as non-governmental organizations (NGOs) provide many benefits to the people of this state, especially women.

“Women’s progress is progress for all. Prioritizing women is not an option, rather it is a necessity.

“As an inclusive government, giving more opportunities to women is a sign of the government’s concern for this group as the main driver of national progress, developing family institutions, strengthening the culture of a caring community and playing a role in the development of the community alongside men,” he said.

Hajiji added women’s development is one of the important agendas that the government focuses on in the context of state development.

“We have seen the success of women’s achievements and contributions in various fields, especially in this state. I would like to emphasize that the State Government always adheres to the principle of women’s empowerment, not only in terms of social, political and economic aspects but also includes all aspects of national development.

“Therefore, the task of empowering women needs to be streamlined because women are still shackled with common or stereotyped issues. This includes leadership, involvement as a decision maker, the double burden for working women to balance the demands of work and family.

“The gender gap is still significant in the field of leadership, politics and decision-making, and it is a loss to the country that we need to deal with in an integrated and comprehensive manner. This is because there are many women, especially in Sabah, who have the caliber and potential to hold high positions in an organization,” he said.

In line with the theme of the celebration which is “Together Equality for Sustainability”, Hajiji also said he hopes that it can increase the awareness and understanding of all levels of society on the importance of achieving common equality.

Also present were the Chief Minister’s wife, Datin Seri Panglima Juliah Salag; Minister of Community Development and People’s Welfare Datuk Ir. Shahelmey Yahya and State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr. Safar Untong; as well as the chairman of the Sabah Women’s Advisory Council and the chairman of the celebration ceremony, Datuk Dr Tarsiah Taman and Sabah Women’s Affairs Department director and co-organizer of the event, Haslina Ismail.